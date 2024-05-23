ADVERTISEMENT

Teenage boy drives away parked ambulance, injures three women near Cuddalore GH

Published - May 23, 2024 08:35 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old boy drove away a parked ambulance and ran amok injuring three women near the Cuddalore Government Hospital on Thursday. A video of the van being driven in a rash manner was widely shared on social media platforms.

Police said the boy had operated the ambulance when the driver had gone inside the hospital to shift a patient after parking it near the premises. The vehicle went out of control on the road and hit three women Usha, Kamala and Malathi. The women sustained injuries and have been admitted to the GH.

Further investigations are on.

