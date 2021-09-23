Teen who killed father set free on grounds of self-defence

A 17-year-old girl, who killed her father for attempting to rape her, walked free after being released by the Villupuram district police on grounds of self-defence. Police sources said the incident took place at Avalurpettai near Gingee on Monday night.

The girl, second of two daughters of victim Venkatesan, 40, a farmer was staying in her grandmother’s house for the past few years. She returned to her father’s house recently after schools reopened for Classes IX to XII.

Inebriated state

On Monday night, Venkatesan returned home in an inebriated state and attempted to rape his daughter. The girl pushed him down and stabbed him on the chest with a kitchen knife. Venkatesan died on the spot.

According to a police officer, preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had acted in self-defence. She was released under Section 100 (3) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that similar cases were also reported in Madurai and Tiruvannamalai districts.