Teams will check on patients after their recovery: Minister

‘Findings will help determine long-term effects of COVID-19’

The Health Department would form teams to undertake door-to-door visits on patients, who had been discharged after treatment for COVID-19, to follow up on their health post recovery, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Wednesday.

Addressing newsmen, Mr. Rao said the team would document their findings and this would help determine if COVID-19 left long-term effects and also identify persons in need of follow up care.

The Union Territory, which had undertaken tests on 2.46 lakh samples, had covered approximately 18 per cent of its population, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Puducherry recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases from 4,521 tests and a sole death on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man with chronic renal ailment succumbed to coronavirus at the MGMCRI in the capital.

With this, the COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory aggregated to 568. Puducherry accounted for 471 deaths, followed by Karaikal (51), Yanam (42) and Mahe (four).

The overall tally stands at 568 deaths, 4,525 active cases, including 2,885 patients in home quarantine, a cumulative caseload of 32,245 and 27,152 recovered patients.

The test positivity rate was 5.44%, case fatality rate 1.76% and recovery rate 84.21%. According to a bulletin from S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, among the new cases, 189 were from Puducherry, 41 detected in Karaikal, six in Yanam and 10 in Mahe region.

The Director said that 2.46 lakh samples have been tested so far of which 2.10 lakh samples were negative.