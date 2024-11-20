Team visits hamlets to assess needs of members of ST and BT communities in Puducherry

In order to address the long-standing grievances of people belonging to the Scheduled Tribe and Backward Tribe communities in Puducherry, the government has started an intervention programme by deputing a team of officials to visit the ST and BT hamlets and assess the living conditions of the community members and address issues faced by them.

The ST and BT communities have been for long demanding proper housing, community certificate, ration card, voter identity and basic amenities in their settlements. The members of BT communities have also been seeking recognition for being considered as ST for availing government benefits.

After a recent protest by Irular community, a team of officials led by Secretary of Social Welfare A. Muthamma and District Collector A. Kulothungan visited the settlements of Irular (ST) community at T. N. Palayam, Irulansandi at Puranthotti Kulam, Korkadu Erikarai, Sanjeevi Nagar at Alankuppam and Rasankulam in Katterikuppam. The team also visited Yerkula (BT) community settlements at Mangalam Nagar in Karikalampakkam, Oothukaatu Mariamman Nagar in Karikalampakkam and Kattunayakan (BT) community hamlet at Thirukanchi. The visits to assess the needs of the community members would continue, an official said.

According to the official, issuance of patta for the members of ST and BT communities has to be decided at the government-level but several other decisions were taken during the field visit, including issuance of community certificates, laying of roads, providing subsidy for construction of toilets and water connection.

District Collector A. Kulothungan told The Hindu that the administration was taking a lenient view on issuance of community certificate. “We have already started giving them community certificates and health cards under Pradan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. We have also written to the office of Unique Identification Authority of India for conducting camps in settlements to issue Aadhaar cards. The decision for providing patta has to be taken at the government level,” he said.

