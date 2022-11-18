Team inspects Central kitchen

November 18, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Complaints of deficiencies in the noon meal programme managed by Akshaya Patra in the Union Territory prompted action

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from Education Department inspecting the Central Kitchen run by Akshaya Patra for noon meal programme in the Union Territory on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A team from the Education Department on Friday conducted an inspection of the Central Kitchen run by Akshaya Patra for noon meal programme.

The inspection was conducted following complaints of deficiencies in the noon meal programme managed by Akshaya Patra in the Union Territory.

| Video Credit: S.S. Kumar

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, had convened a meeting recently to discuss about the noon meal programme following several representations submitted by various sections.

