Team inspects Central kitchen

A team from the Education Department on Friday conducted an inspection of the Central Kitchen run by Akshaya Patra for noon meal programme.
Trending
- Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
ADVERTISEMENT
The inspection was conducted following complaints of deficiencies in the noon meal programme managed by Akshaya Patra in the Union Territory.
Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, had convened a meeting recently to discuss about the noon meal programme following several representations submitted by various sections.
ADVERTISEMENT