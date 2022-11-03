Puducherry

Team from Ministry of Earth Sciences calls on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

The team from the Ministry of Earth Sciences meeting with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas on Thursday.

A team of officials from the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas here on Thursday.

The team, led by M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and M.V. Ramana Murthy, Director, National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), discussed strategies to find emergency and permanent solutions to address the erosion along Puducherry’s coastline.

According to a press release, Ms. Soundararajan also sought funds from the Ministry to create a model to find a permanent engineering solution and check the erosion of Puducherry’s coast.


