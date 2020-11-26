Team from HADR to assist in rescue and relief

PUDUCHERRY

26 November 2020 02:25 IST

‘The defence team is well equipped to deal with humanitarian assistance during disasters’

In addition to the three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a team of hundred personnel attached to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) unit from the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Chennai, which is part of the Defence Forces, has reached Puducherry to assist the civil administration in rescue and relief operations.

“The well-trained wing of the defence force is good at multi-tasking, including clearing roads, providing immediate medical attention and removing waterlogging. Their assistance will be of great help in post-cyclone landfall scenario,” Development Commissioner A. Anbarasu told reporters after holding a review meeting at Emergency Operation Centre on ECR.

The defence team is well equipped to deal with any humanitarian assistance during disaster, he said adding the force was despatched after the government made an appeal.

Mr. Anbarasu said all the missing fishermen from Karaikal region have returned safely.

Various departments have geared up to undertake immediate relief and restoration works. The Electricity Department had assured to restore power in case of outage within 4 to 6 hours, he said.

Collector in-charge Purva Garg, who was present at the press conference, said a final call on extending Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code would be taken depending on the circumstances.

In a press release later, she said the Department of Civil Supplies was making all arrangements to provide free food for around 5,000 people initially. The Department has been instructed to stock up provisions to provide food for 3 to 4 days, she also said.

Uninterrupted milk supply would be ensured through Ponlait.