Team from Centre arrives in Puducherry to assess crop damage

The Central team on a visit to the Union Territory and neighbouring districts of Cuddalore and Villupuram to assess damages to crops arrived in Puducherry on Sunday.

Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government A. Anbarasu received the team led by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary.

Other members in the team comprise Dr. Manoharan, Directorate of Oilseed Development, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner, and Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

On Monday, the team is planning to visit Cuddalore and Villupuram districts after inspecting in and around the Union Territory to assess the damage to crops.