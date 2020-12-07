Team from Centre arrives in Puducherry to assess crop damage

The Central team on a visit to the Union Territory and neighbouring districts of Cuddalore and Villupuram to assess damages to crops arrived in Puducherry on Sunday.
Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government A. Anbarasu received the team led by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary.
Other members in the team comprise Dr. Manoharan, Directorate of Oilseed Development, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner, and Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
On Monday, the team is planning to visit Cuddalore and Villupuram districts after inspecting in and around the Union Territory to assess the damage to crops.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath