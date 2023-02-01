Team from Central Water Commission visits Puducherry

February 01, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A team from the Ministry of Jal Sakthi on Wednesday visited Puducherry to prepare a Detailed Project Report for sustainable water management in the Union Territory.

The Ministry has deputed the team on the basis of water management issue raised by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam in the Lok Sabha, a note from the Ministry said.

The team, led by Director, Central Water Commission, Abishek Sinha, interacted with officials and Mr. Vaithilingam upon their arrival in Puducherry. They will be visiting various places in Puducherry and Karaikal regions before preparing a report on management of floods and drought in Puducherry and Karaikal.

The MP had requested the Ministry of Jal Sakthi to depute a team to prepare a project report for water management in the Union Territory, a release from MP’s office said.