Team assesses damage caused by cyclone in Cuddalore

District Administration elaborated on the loss with a photo exhibition

The four-member inter-Ministerial team, deputed by the Centre to Cuddalore district to assess the damages caused by Cyclone Nivar and the torrential rains, toured various parts of the district on Monday.

The team, headed by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, began its visit at Thiruchopuram near Cuddalore. The team met five farmers who faced complete yield loss in 26.70 hectares, where they had raised paddy.

They interacted with representatives of farmers’ outfits to have first-hand knowledge of the impact of the rains and inspected agricultural fields submerged in rainwater.

Principal Secretary to Government Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri informed the team that over 45,000 hectares were submerged in the rains. The incessant rains had inundated paddy fields and also damaged horticultural crops, including banana.

The district administration elaborated on the loss that had been estimated on agricultural and horticulture crops, roads and other infrastructure, due to rains with the help of a photo exhibition.

The team also inspected the Cuddalore-Chidambaram Road at Periyapattu that was partially damaged due to overflowing rainwater.

‘An eyewash’

K.V. Elangeeran, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers Federation charged that the team’s visit was only an eyewash.

“The team seemed to be focusing on damages in urban areas rather than getting details of the problems faced by farmers due to crop loss. The team should have actually visited Chidambaram and Kattumannarkovil taluks, where extensive crop loss has occurred due to the rains, but it did not”, he also said.

The team later inspected damages to river banks and crops submerged in rainwater at Kalingikuppam and Sorappur in Villupuram district.