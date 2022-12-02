Teaching faculty of Puducherry Technological University take out rally

December 02, 2022

They urge the Puducherry Government to sanction career advancement scheme benefits to over 50 faculty of the institution

The Hindu Bureau

Teaching staff attached to Puducherry Technological University (PTU) on Thursday took out a rally here urging the Puducherry Government to sanction career advancement scheme (CAS) benefits to over 50 faculty of the institution.

A spokesperson of Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers Association (PECTA) said the PTU had not taken any initiative to conduct interviews for the career advancement scheme for over 50 faculty members who have been waiting for promotion since 2016.

Though the posts of the first Vice-Chancellor and Registrar for PTU were filled a year ago, no initiatives have been taken for the promotion of the teaching faculty. A committee of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), which visited PTU last year had also directed the authorities to promote the deserving teachers without any delay, he said.

The PECTA demanded the government to immediately disburse the Seventh Pay Commission arrears as well. While employees attached to other line departments in the government had received their arrears, the benefits were yet to be extended to teaching and non-teaching staff of PTU.

The PECTA also urged the government to immediately fill up the vacant posts of Finance Officer and Controller of Examinations and constitute the Board of Governors at the earliest.

