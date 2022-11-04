Teachers, government staff, students of various institutions take ‘Integrity pledge’

Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University administering the integrity pledge as part of Vigilance Week celebrations. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Scores of teachers, government employees and students across various institutions took the ‘integrity pledge’ as part of Vigilance Week (October 31 to November 6) celebrations on the call of the Central Vigilance Commission.

The Chief Secretariat organised a workshop on the theme of the celebrations, ‘Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation’.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Secretaries and Departmental Officers participated in the event

At Jipmer, officers and staff members in the administrative block assembled on the ground floor, led by Gautam Roy, the acting Director, Jipmer, and took the integrity pledge.

Similar functions were organised in the hospital block headed by Medical Superintendent and in academic block by Dean (Academics). A large number of students also took the pledge. The attendees read out the pledge in Tamil, Hindi and English languages. Banners were displayed at various places on the campus.

Pondicherry University hosted the celebrations with Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh administering the pledge.

Faculty, officers, staff and students participated.

Essay and elocution competitions are also being conducted as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week for students and staff.

R.M. Kathiresan, Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University, Chidambaram, inaugurated the week-long celebrations at NLC India Limited (NLCIL).

Shaji John, Director/Power, K. Mohan Reddy, Director/Planning & Projects, L. Chandrasekar, Chief Vigilance Officer, Ashok Dattatraya Keote, Chief General Manager/Vigilance, A. Eraniyan, Chief General Manager and senior officials of NLCIL participated.

The integrity pledge was administered in Tamil, Hindi and English.

The dignitaries led by the chief guest flagged off the ‘Integrity Chariot’ and affixed their signatures to inaugurate the ‘Integrity Wall’ at main bazaar in Neyveli township.

The CVO also released a handout containing the Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 message in trilingual to the dignitaries on the dias and the participants. As part of the celebrations, new initiatives like ‘Digitalization of Land Management portal’, ‘Mines Vehicle Tracking System Mobile Application’ and ‘Project Affected Persons Data Management System’ were launched.

Short film, quiz competitions and interface with vendors, customers and contractors were part of the events.