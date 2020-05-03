Teachers Association urges Puducherry government to distribute rice to guardians of students

The Puducherry Teachers Association affiliated to the Confederation of Government Employees Associations has called upon the Puducherry government to distribute rice and pulses available under the mid-day meal scheme to guardians of students covered under the programme.

S. Senkathir, president of Puducherry Teachers Association said that a number of students covered under the scheme and their families have been battling hunger, and are finding it difficult to make both ends meet due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

A few children’s’ guardians are also migrant labourers who don’t have family ration cards to get rice. Most of the children are also weak and anaemic without proper nutrition due to the lockdown, he said.

“Malnutrition arising during the lockdown will have a telling effect on the health of the children resulting in an unhealthy growth environment and a higher number of drop-outs in the next academic year,” he said.

The Association has urged the government to distribute the rice, provisions and other rations for at least two months available under the scheme, to the guardians of students as ‘Take Home’ rations as was done in the case of anganwadis in the Union Territory.

Mr. Senkathir pointed out that there was no need to ensure a separate provision in the budget as rice and other pulses available from March 18 with the government could be used for this purpose.