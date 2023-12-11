HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teachers association in Puducherry asks for NEP 2020 to be implemented from next academic year

The Association said that Pondicherry University had asked its affiliated colleges to implement the National Education Policy from this year, but had so far failed to communicate curriculum changes

December 11, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Association has urged Pondicherry University to delay the implementation of NEP 2020, to the next academic year

The Association has urged Pondicherry University to delay the implementation of NEP 2020, to the next academic year | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Pondicherry Society for Higher Education College Teachers Association (PCTA) has urged Pondicherry University to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in the Union Territory from the next academic year.

“Though the NEP aims to provide holistic education to students with an option of multiple exit systems in order to curb dropout rates, it needs a lot of deliberation in academia. Most of the affiliated institutions of Pondicherry University, especially arts and science colleges, offer only undergraduate degrees. In addition, these colleges do not have the required infrastructure to offer research degrees,” said D. Ramkumar, president of PCTA.

Pointing out that the curriculum framework under NEP 2020 was totally different from the existing curriculum, Prof Ramkumar said that the subjects taught have to undergo a complete revamp.

While Pondicherry University had sent a letter to all affiliated institutions in September 2023 to implement NEP in the current academic year itself, the curriculum has not been decided so far or communicated, for any discipline, for the affiliated institutions to follow, PCTA said

With the University’s academic council yet to approve the NEP compliant curriculum, affiliated colleges have started teaching the existing curriculum to first-year students. Hence, the implementation of NEP may be postponed, Prof Ramkumar said.

NEP should be implemented after careful deliberation without affecting any stakeholders including teachers and students and with all necessary structural provisions from the next academic year, Prof. Ramkumar said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / higher education / universities and colleges / curriculum / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.