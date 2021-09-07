TB screening vehicle flagged off in Cuddalore

It will visit district’s block hospitals in the coming month

District Collector K. Balasubramaniam on Monday flagged off a mobile tuberculosis screening van at the Cuddalore Collectorate.

According to a release, the vehicle is equipped with a digital mobile X-ray unit. The van will test 40 to 50 persons in one day. Health Department personnel will engage in ‘verbal screening’ in a given area, which involves inquiring residents experiencing symptoms of tuberculosis such as persistent coughs, fever and weight loss. Based on this, the van will reach the particular area for further tests.

Commencing operations from Monday, the van will first visit Naduveerapattu then, move on to Oraiyur, Marungur and Mangalur and cover all block hospitals in the district in the coming month.

Based on the X-ray tests, the sputum (mucous from lungs) samples collected from the patients will be sent to the Cuddalore Government Medical College Hospital, where the testing for tuberculosis will be done using the cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT) method.

The government will also provide ₹500 per month as social support for affected patients, the Collector said.