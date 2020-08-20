TB officer gets excellence award

S. Govindarajan, State TB Officer, bagged the Chief Minister’s award for excellence in public administration in recognition of his leadership in tuberculosis control in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The award was presented by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy during the recent Independence Day celebrations.

Dr. Govindarajan, who is also nodal officer of the National Tuberculosis Control Programme and project officer of Pondicherry AIDS Control Society, was instrumental in reduction of the annual case detection rate from 124 per lakh of population to 110 per lakh. The treatment success rate has also improved from 88% to 91%, while non-compliance rates fell from 18% to 3%.

Dr. Govindarajan had also received an award from the Union Government in 2019 when Puducherry was chosen as the Best Performing Union Territory on TB index score.