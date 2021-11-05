Tax on fuel reduced out of fear of losing polls: Congress MP

PUDUCHERRY

05 November 2021 23:32 IST

‘Anger against Centre will still be reflected in elections’

Puducherry Member of Parliament V.Vaithilingam on Friday said the Union government was forced to cut fuel tax out of fear of losing the upcoming Assembly elections in several States.

In a statement, he said the BJP lost several seats in the recently held by-elections. The result had forced the Centre to reduce fuel tax out of fear of losing the elections scheduled to be held next year, he added.

Despite the cut, the anger against the Union government will be reflected in the coming Assembly polls, he added.

He charged that the All India NR Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory also feared an electoral setback and was, therefore, not holding the civic elections. The government did not take adequate steps to hold the local body polls due to fear, he alleged.

He also demanded holding of caste-wise survey without any delay.