Puducherry

Tax collection suspended

The Local Administration Department has decided to suspend collection of taxes, including property tax in the wake of regulations imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam told reporters that as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures, the administration had decided to suspend tax collection. The date for tax collection would be announced later. The civic bodies have been asked to sanitise public places on a war footing, the Minister said.

