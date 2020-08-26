Tata Foundation donates ventilators, PPEs

PUDUCHERRY

26 August 2020 23:00 IST

Tata Foundation on Wednesday donated ventilators, masks and PPE kits to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

The donation of 10 ventilators, 2,500 PPE kits and 30,000 N95 masks was coordinated by Leela Shankar from the Chennai Migrant Task Force.

Representatives of the foundation handed over the relief materials to Mr. Narayanasamy in the presence of Malladi Krishna Rao, Health Minister and T. Arun, Health Secretary-cum-District Collector.

