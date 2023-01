January 03, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

TASMAI, a centre for art and culture, will host the launch of “Smriti Pather Kheya”, a book of poetry by Sugata Ghosh, professor at Brunel University, England, on Tuesday. The event will also have a reading from the collection of poems in Bangla and English. The launch at 6 p.m. will be followed by a discussion on the relevance of poetry and art to bridge cultures.