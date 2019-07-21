TASMAI hosts book reading session

Tasmai Centre for Art and Culture (TASMAI) in collaboration with Hotel Palais de Mahe organised a book reading session of Sabarna Roy's latest work , Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 - 2018.

The event was moderated by Namami Ghosh.

In the four books earlier penned by Sabarna Roy - Frosted Glass, Pentacles, Abyss and Winter Poems - the author had mostly travelled a path of narrating his world view through story cycles, poem cycles, novella and proscenium plays on postmodern urban life.

In his new book, the Kolkata-based author, who is a civil engineer by profession, has used an unstructured narrative of curated journal entries between 2012 and 2018 that covers opinions, tiny stories, poems, conversations, political critiques and narration of autobiographical and semi-autobiographical anecdotes. However, among the meandering chaos there is an underlying soul in the book that deals with an escape from the author's present and his throbbing restlessness to change himself possibly.

Random Subterranean Mosaic is a collection of anecdotes, hopping across fiction, semi-autobiographical, and autobiographical pieces, covering poems, short-shorts, opinions, observations, and conversations, according to a Tasmai note.

The discussion started with the characteristically incongruent Prelude and Dedication Page in the book. It seems the author has dedicated the book to himself and he is also not very sure whether he is dead or alive as narrated in the Prelude.

Stark honesty

In opening remarks, Namami Ghosh underlined the stark honesty and truthfulness of the book. This was followed by the author reading out select passages from the book and interaction with members of the audience.

Mr. Roy said he was working on a unified model to understand human behaviour and the course of civilization by amalgamating the cumulative and holistic learnings of the ever-changing worlds of natural sciences, postmodern technologies, social sciences and liberal arts.

The event here followed two book reading sessions earlier in Bengaluru. On his experience in the city, the author in a Facebook post wrote, "Overall, the journey was fruitful and enlightening".