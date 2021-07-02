Task Force to phase out single use plastics in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

02 July 2021 15:18 IST

The task force will also work towards the effective implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the Union Territory, a press note said

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has accorded approval for the constitution of a Special Task Force to phase out single-use plastics (SUP) and for the effective implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Task Force would be headed by the Chief Secretary at the UT level and by District Collectors, Puducherry/Karaikal at the District level and Regional Administrators Mahe/Yanam at regional levels, as Chairpersons.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, among the other important files cleared by the Lt. Governor was the approval for the constitution of a Natural Resources Accounting Cell in the Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Puducherry. The Cell, under the chairmanship of the Director of Accounts and Treasuries, would oversee implementation of the Natural Resources Accounting in the State Government Accounts towards enhancing sustainability of natural resources and helping the government with sound data for effective policy decisions.

The Lt. Governor has also accorded sanction for the release of the fifth instalment of grants-in-aid for ₹1,77,333 as state share under Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) to ‘Samagra Siksha’ for the implementation of Teacher Education for the year 2021-22 and ₹29,65,21,500 towards disbursement of old age and destitute pensions to 1,54,847 beneficiaries.

Approval was also given for disbursal of financial assistance to 20,952 disabled beneficiaries to the tune of ₹4,28,21,200 for the month of June 2021, in Puducherry.