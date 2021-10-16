Tank operator murdered

CUDDALORE

16 October 2021 00:16 IST

A 53-year-old man was hacked to death at Thiru Nagar near Auroville on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Manivannan of Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry.

Police said the victim worked as a tank operator in Thiru Nagar in Villupuram district and lived with his family in Puducherry.

On Thursday evening, Manivannan went to Thiru Nagar, when a gang waylaid and hacked him to death.

