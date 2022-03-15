Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi protests against construction of dams at Mekedatu and Markandeya

Members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi protest in front of the Head Post Office in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi cadre on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office on Rangapillai Street to condemn the decision of the Karnataka government to build dams across the Cauvery at Mekedatu and Markandeya.

They raised slogans against the move to construct the dams despite objections raised by farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The dams would adversely impact the livelihood of farmers in the Karaikal region as they are dependent on Cauvery water to raise crops.

The construction of dams would turn cultivable lands in Karaikal barren, the protestors said. The protestors urged the Puducherry government to convene an all-party meeting to pass an unanimous resolution to condemn the Karnataka’ decision.