Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi protests against construction of dams at Mekedatu and Markandeya
Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi cadre on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office on Rangapillai Street to condemn the decision of the Karnataka government to build dams across the Cauvery at Mekedatu and Markandeya.
They raised slogans against the move to construct the dams despite objections raised by farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The dams would adversely impact the livelihood of farmers in the Karaikal region as they are dependent on Cauvery water to raise crops.
The construction of dams would turn cultivable lands in Karaikal barren, the protestors said. The protestors urged the Puducherry government to convene an all-party meeting to pass an unanimous resolution to condemn the Karnataka’ decision.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.