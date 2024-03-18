Tamilisai’s resignation from gubernatorial post not a sudden decision

March 18, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan from the gubernatorial positions she was holding in Telangana and Puducherry was not a sudden decision as she was preparing for her re-entry into active politics much before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

For the past several months, there was speculation about her contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from either Puducherry or Tamil Nadu.

During her interactions with the media in the recent times, her candidature remained a hot topic and every time when the subject was brought up, she made it a point to keep it a suspense. till the last minute. Once she had stated that her candidature would be decided by the party high command.

“I would like to continue to serve people. I have never asked for any position. I am only a karyakarta (ordinary worker) and will work as per the guidance of the party higher-ups and God,” she said in February during her interaction with reporters at Raj Nivas.

She had also made known her displeasure over the appearance of posters depicting her as an outsider. The posters were put up by some outfits opposing her candidature from Puducherry.

Name not mentioned

The BJP sources told The Hindu that her name did not figure in the four names shortlisted for the Puducherry LS seat. “We have sent the names of four local functionaries. Her name did not figure in the shortlisted candidates. Maybe she is going to contest from a seat in Tamil Nadu,” said a senior leader in the BJP-Puducherry unit.

Made a mark

Whether she contests from here or not, Dr. Soundararajan, during her three-year tenure as Lt. Governor of the Union Territory, has made a mark by making her presence felt in all the administrative measures that the All India N R Congress led National Democratic Alliance government took after it assumed office in 2021.

She will be remembered for being the first Lt. Governor of Union Territory to take oath in Tamil. Dr. Soundararajan took over the reins of U.T. administration when the President’s Rule was about to be imposed after the Congress government, headed by V. Narayanasamy, lost its majority following desertion of its MLAs to AINRC and BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly elections.

For almost four months, she administered the affairs of Puducherry with the help of advisors posted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After the new cabinet headed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy took over, Dr. Soundararajanoften appeared to be the spokesperson of the government: in many instances, her practice of announcing significant policy decisions decided by the Cabinet, caused a simmering discontent in the elected government.

New Assembly complex

The only occasion when the differences came out waswhen Speaker R. Selvam accused her of delaying the file pertaining to construction of new Assembly complex. However, the Lt. Governor tried to assuage the situation by denying any hold-up at the Raj Nivas and stating that the relevant file, including responses to queries and clarifications sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs, had been duly forwarded to the Centre.