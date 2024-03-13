GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamilisai writes to Civil Aviation Minister on retaining SpiceJet services

March 13, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Amid reports of the sole operator SpiceJet stopping its only flight service connecting the city to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has written to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, stressing the need to continue flight services at Puducherry airport.

In her letter, the Lt. Governor said that the proposed cancellation of flight services by the airline would greatly affect the economic and tourism development of Puducherry.

Pointing out that SpiceJet was the sole operator in the Puducherry-Bengaluru-Hyderabad circuit, Ms. Soundararajan said that the airline had recently announced that it had decided to completely stop the flight service from March 31 due to administrative and practical reasons. If air service to Puducherry is withdrawn, it will cause a huge setback in socio-economic activity, she said.

The Lt. Governor said that air connectivity was imperative for socio-economic development, health sector growth, educational opportunities, and tourism expansion in the region. Once Puducherry goes off the civil aviation map, it would not only hamper future growth prospects but also derail its current development.

The Lt. Governor said the government was engaged in efforts in collaboration with the regional and headquarters of the Civil Aviation Authority of India to explore means to retain SpiceJet services in the existing circuit. Moreover, negotiations are progressing on commencing new flight services between Puducherry-Tirupati and Puducherry-Thiruvananthapuram in order to accelerate the economic development of Puducherry.

She sought the Minister’s positive intervention in augmenting air connectivity in Puducherry and enabling economic growth, job opportunities and tourism development in the region.

