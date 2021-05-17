Empathise with hospital staff: L-G

PUDUCHERRY

17 May 2021 23:34 IST

Tamilisai urges people not to be swayed by videos

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday urged those who launched a broadside on conditions in government hospitals to show empathy for healthcare personnel in times of the raging pandemic.

The Lt. Governor, who inspected the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) a day after a clip highlighting the conditions inside a COVID-19 ward during a visit by MLA G. Nehru was widely shared on social media, urged the public not to be swayed by scaremongering videos and to trust the health system.

On the footage of patients on the floor or seated in chairs, the Lt. Governor said the government hospitals had been overwhelmed and several patients were rushed to the IGMCRI without checking on the availability of beds. As there was no shortage of oxygen, patients were not turned away but taken in and were treated until their condition stabilised in the available space and until a bed was identified.

Advertising

Advertising

“I am not saying there are no shortcomings. I wish to reassure the public that we have taken all measures to ensure their well-being....minor shortcomings, if any, would be redressed,” she said.

Referring to wrapped bodies being kept alongside patients, Dr. Tamilisai said: “They are our brothers and sisters till their last breath,” and said the hospital staff had to follow a certain protocol in the case of a death.

Denying the MLA’s charge that there was an attempt to hide the true state of affairs, Dr. Tamilisai said that as a doctor she was committed to saving lives and was conscience-bound to strive for the good of the people.

Doctors and nurses were more important than those who come to the hospital and take pictures or shoot videos, she said.

“This is a virus. Instead of trying to check the virus spread they take some pictures and make it viral. Both are detrimental. The important thing is for people not to be afraid of going to the hospital and getting treatment,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

More beds

The health infrastructure had been ramped up to tackle the spike in demand for treatment. Oxygen bed availability had been increased across the U.T. She said 300 more oxygen beds were being provided at the IGMCRI and another 250 oxygen beds were being provided at the Government General Hospital. The administration had adequate stocks of anti-viral drugs, the Lt. Governor said.

The Lt. Governor, who went inside the COVID-19 ward with PPE on, advised the MLA and his aides to get tested for their own safety as they went around the wards wearing only masks.