Tamilisai urges officials to speed up files on welfare programmes for Puducherry

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker and Ministers participating in the interactive programme at Kamban Kalai Arangam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

May 31, 2022 14:07 IST

Even Chief Minister has complained of delay, says L-G

Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said officials had been asked to clear files related to welfare and development programmes without causing any delay.

“We have been hearing reports of delay in execution of government schemes. Even Chief Minister has complained about delay in clearing files. On Monday, I held a meeting with Chief Secretary and other officials. In the meeting, I have told officials that to realise PM’s vision for the Union Territory as BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub we have to be very fast,” she said speaking at a function where beneficiaries of Central government schemes had gathered for a virtual interaction with the Prime Minister.

Stating that Centre was giving huge importance to the development of the Union Territory, she said “more development projects awaits the people”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the interactive meeting with beneficiaries was good in several ways as it would help in getting feedback on implementation of government programmes. “The large gathering of people showed that the Central schemes have benefited a good number of sections of society. There could be lacunae in the implementation of schemes and those issues will be rectified ,” he said.

District Collector E. Vallavan said thousands of people had benefited in the Union Territory from around 14 Central schemes. While around 14,214 people had benefited from housing programme, 11, 285 farmers were getting ₹6,000 per year. So far, 31,000 pregnant women had received an assistance of ₹ 5000 from the Centre.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayananan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Selvaganabathy and senior officials attended the programme held at Kamban Kalai Arangam.