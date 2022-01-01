Tamilisai to inaugurate Central kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation

Nutritional boost: An inside view of the centralised kitchen.

PUDUCHERRY

01 January 2022 22:39 IST

It will be used to provide mid-day meal to school students in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will inaugurate the mechanised central kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation at Lawspet on January 5.

Akshaya Patra, a non-profit wing of International Society of Krishna Consciousness, had signed a memorandam of understanding with the Puducherry Government in 2018 to supply mid-day meal to around 50,000 students studying in 300 government schools in Puducherry.

The Lieutenant Governor will inaugurate the kitchen in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

“The kitchen will be officially inaugurated on January 5. We will roll out the mid-day meal programme any time after the inauguration in consultation with the Education Department,” said a person associated with the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The modernised kitchen was constructed at a cost of around ₹15 crore with the financial support of General Insurance Corporation of India and the New India Assurance.