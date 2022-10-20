Tamilisai Soundararajan underscores importance of upgrading skills in tune with the changing technology

L-G says this will help in making use of emerging opportunities in the field of instrumentation

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 20, 2022 01:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Future focus: Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the Synergistic Training Programme at Central Instrumentation Facility, Pondicherry University.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Governor and Pondicherry University Rector Tamilisai Soundararajan has underscored the importance of upgrading skills in tune with the changing technology.

She was speaking at the launch of Synergistic Training Programme Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI), held in collaboration with Shivaji University, Maharashtra, under the auspices of the Central Instrumentation Facility at Pondicherry University. It was funded by the Department of Science and Technology

Ms. Soundararajan said that only constant updating of knowledge and skills would help to make use of emerging opportunities in instrumentation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, in his presidential address, said efforts would be made to further modernise the instrumentation facility.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

C. Sivasankar, Centre Head, Central Instrumentation Facility, Pondicherry University; R. G. Sonkawade, of Shivaji University; and Bala Manimaran, Head, Department of Chemistry, participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
science (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app