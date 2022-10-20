Tamilisai Soundararajan underscores importance of upgrading skills in tune with the changing technology

The Hindu Bureau October 20, 2022 01:15 IST

L-G says this will help in making use of emerging opportunities in the field of instrumentation

Future focus: Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the Synergistic Training Programme at Central Instrumentation Facility, Pondicherry University. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. Governor and Pondicherry University Rector Tamilisai Soundararajan has underscored the importance of upgrading skills in tune with the changing technology. She was speaking at the launch of Synergistic Training Programme Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI), held in collaboration with Shivaji University, Maharashtra, under the auspices of the Central Instrumentation Facility at Pondicherry University. It was funded by the Department of Science and Technology Ms. Soundararajan said that only constant updating of knowledge and skills would help to make use of emerging opportunities in instrumentation. Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, in his presidential address, said efforts would be made to further modernise the instrumentation facility. C. Sivasankar, Centre Head, Central Instrumentation Facility, Pondicherry University; R. G. Sonkawade, of Shivaji University; and Bala Manimaran, Head, Department of Chemistry, participated.



