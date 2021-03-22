Puducherry

Tamilisai Soundararajan flags off vaccine campaign

Puducherry Lt. Governor (L-G) Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday flagged off a mobile vehicle that will raise awareness on COVID-19 vaccination. The campaign is being conducted by the Health Department.

The Lt. Governor opened a health booth containing sanitisers, gloves and masks. She distributed gloves and masks to the elderly and children.

She urged the public to adhere to safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also allayed perceived fears over the safety of the vaccine. A vaccination camp will be held at the medical college in Kirumampakkam on Wednesday. C. Chandramouli and A.P. Maheshwari, Advisers to LG, S. D. Sundaresan, Information secretary, T. Arun, Health Secretary and J. Ramesh, Nodal Officer for Covid, took part.

