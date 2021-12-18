Puducherry

Tamilisai sanctions ₹15.34 crore for CENTAC-sponsored students

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sanctioned ₹15.34 crore towards the payment of pending financial assistance to the students sponsored by Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), studying in various batches of MBBS/Engineering/Nursing courses.

A Raj Nivas press note said the aid was provided under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Financial Assistance Scheme. Other files cleared by the Lieutenant Governor included the approval of proposal for an expenditure sanction of ₹9.52 lakh, which is aimed towards the purchase of one Computerised Radiography (CR) system for use in Rajiv Gandhi Women & Children Hospital, Puducherry. Ms. Soundararajan also gave the nod for the release of second instalment of grants-in-aid to the tune of ₹2 crore as capital to Puducherry Agro Service and Industries Corporation Limited (PASIC) to revive the the Corporation’s operations and for undertaking profitable business.


