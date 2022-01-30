Tamilisai, Rangasamy pay homage to Gandhi

PUDUCHERRY

30 January 2022 22:28 IST

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary on Sunday.

Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and officials of various departments and freedom fighters paid homage at the Gandhi statue on the Beach.

All those present at the venue observed silence for a couple of minutes from 11 a.m. The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee paid floral tributes. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Congress leaders and freedom fighters joined in the observance.

