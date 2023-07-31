HamberMenu
Tamilisai, Rangasamy launch welfare schemes in U.T.

The schemes will cost the exchequer around ₹225 crore annually, says Chief Minister while also acknowledging the support extended by the Centre in fulfilling the commitments of the U.T. government

July 31, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching a scheme to deposit ₹50,000 for new born girl child in Puducherry on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching a scheme to deposit ₹50,000 for new born girl child in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All India N. R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance on Monday launched three welfare schemes — monthly subsidy for LPG cylinder, ₹1,000 monthly pension to women heads of Below Poverty Line families and ₹50,000 as fixed deposit in the name of newborn girl child in Puducherry. The government also inaugurated the scheme to incur the annual premium of ₹20 for Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojan.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy jointly launched the schemes at a function held at Kamban Kalaiarangam. Launching the scheme, the Chief Minister said the four schemes would cost the exchequer around ₹225 crore annually.

“It is to the credit of the government that the schemes are being implemented without imposing any new tax though the implementation of the schemes will increase the revenue expenditure. The revenue of the government has increased due to prudent administrative measures,” he said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the support extended by the Union Government in fulfilling the commitments of the territorial government. “We are taking every step to fulfil the vision of the Prime Minister to make the Union Territory the BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub. Around 5,000 more vacancies in government departments will be filled soon. We have also taken several measures to revive industrial activity,” he said.

Hailing the implementation of women-centric schemes, the Lt. Governor said the government was committed to the welfare of all sections of the society. “While several big States have announced schemes aimed at the welfare of women, they are struggling to implement such programmes. The Union Territory has gone ahead in implementing the schemes announced in the Budget,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said Opposition parties have become “issueless” after witnessing the pace at which the NDA government was fulfilling its electoral commitments. “They are opposing the government just for the sake of opposition.”

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Transport S. Chandira Priyanga, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, legislators and officials were present.

