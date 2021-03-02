Puducherry

Tamilisai downplays chairing review meeting in Cabinet room

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, leaving the Assembly after attending a review meeting on Monday   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has downplayed her chairing of a review meeting in the Cabinet room of the Assembly on Monday night.

When it was pointed out that it was unprecedented for the Lt. Governor to convene a meeting in the Cabinet room, which is usually the preserve of a Chief Minister, Ms. Soundararajan responded, “Is the venue important as long as decisions on reaching existing welfare schemes are taken? After all, this is also a place meant to deliver governance to the people. There’s nothing more to it.”

The Lt. Governor had held the meeting for a status check on the progress of various existing welfare schemes and projects.

Newly-appointed advisers to the Lt. Governor and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar participated in the review.

Puducherry is under President’s rule after the Narayanasamy-led Government bowed out pre-term after failing a confidence vote last Monday.

Related Articles
