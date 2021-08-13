Puducherry

Tamilisai calls on PM

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday.

According to a Raj Nivas press release, Ms. Soundararajan, who is also Telangana Governor, had discussions with Mr. Modi relating to the development of Puducherry and Telangana, especially the implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes. The Prime Minister assured her of extending all possible support, the press note said.

She also lauded the passage of the OBC Bill in Parliament. Later, Ms. Soundararajan, in a tweet, said she had presented two books edited by her summarising the response to COVID-19 by the teams at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad and Raj Nivas in Puducherry to the Prime Minister.


