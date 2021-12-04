Tamilisai calls for time-bound projects to boost tourism

L-G suggests construction of a giant statue of poet Bharathi to attract tourists; Minister says the Centre has expressed interest to invest in the U.T.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday advised the government to initiate time-bound programmes to promote tourism in the Union Territory.

“The Union Territory has more potential to improve the tourism sector. Just planning of projects alone is not needed. The key to success is time-bound implementation of projects,” Ms. Soundararajan said while inaugurating a stakeholders meet, organised by the Tourism Department.

Ms. Soundararajan said, while she agreed with the views of others on having more projects that would attract more tourists, the government should try constructing a statue of poet Bharathi on the lines of one constructed for India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat.

“When the Statue of Unity for Patel was constructed by the Gujarat Government, there were several criticisms but now it has emerged as a major tourism attraction in that State. The government should construct a giant statue for Bharathi in Pondy,” she said.

The Lieutenant Governor also suggested setting up of a terracotta park and film city in the Union Territory.

Centre’s offer

The Union Government has evinced interest in investing around ₹2,000 crore in tourism sector in the Union Territory, said Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan.

“Recently, the Centre has written to the Union Territory government, expressing interest in investing ₹2,000 crore, if we are ready to provide 400 acres of land, the Minister who also holds the tourism portfolio said.

For making Puducherry as a week-long destination from its present status of a weekend destination, the government has been working on several plans, including a Special Tourist Zone at Manapet. The government has at its disposal 100 acres of land at Manapet, he added.

The government was in the process of framing a water sports and beach shack policy for the Union Territory.

Water sports and beach shacks have tremendous potential, he said.

‘Private sector is vital’

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, in his address, said the role of private sector was vital to the growth of tourism sector in the Union Territory. There is also tremendous growth for spiritual tourism, he said, adding there was also a need to attract more foreign tourists.

Currently the annual foreign tourist arrival stood at around one to two lakh, he added.

Secretary, Tourism, Vikranth Raja said the Centre had agreed to sanction ₹1.78 crore on the request of Tourism Minister to establish a museum at Arikamedu.

Director of Tourism Department P. Priytarshny said the aim of the meeting was to get the views of stakeholders before framing policies to attract more tourists, and provide the sector an industry status.