Tamilisai asks hospitals to step up preparedness

PUDUCHERRY

10 January 2022 22:48 IST

‘There needs to be restrictions during Pongal festival’

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has asked hospitals to keep adequate bed facilities, oxygen beds and medicines, ready, in the wake of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a review meeting of the COVID-19 Task Force, Ms. Soundararajan called for propagating the message that only those with serious conditions visit hospitals.

Arrangements should be in place for offering tele-counselling services.

During Pongal celebrations, there needs to be restrictions on gatherings at public places rather than imposing a blanket ban, the Lieutenant Governor said.

Restrictions should be implemented so that the livelihood of the people is not affected. Permission may be granted with restrictions for weddings, sporting events or ceremonies. Physicians and paramedics should take personal protection measures to avoid getting infected while treating COVID-19 patients, the Lieutenant Governor added.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Ananda Mohan, Additional Director of Police, C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, E. Vallavan, District Collector, G. Sriramulu, Director of Health and Saira Banu, WHO representative were among those who participated.

Vaccination camp

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the booster dose vaccination camp for the elderly at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital, and reiterated the importance of vaccination to get protection from the worst consequences of COVID-19.

In the Union Territory, steps had been taken to ensure availability of vaccines from the day of the programme’s roll out. As a result, 8.85 lakh persons had received the single dose and 5.80 lakh got both the doses as of now. Besides, 26,672 teenagers in the 15-17 age group had also received the first dose, since the roll out of vaccines began for this segment, she said.