Tamil Nadu Judicial Service officer appointed as Puducherry Law Secretary

January 14, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

District Judge of the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service L. S Sathiyamurthy has been appointed as Puducherry Law Secretary on deputation basis, a government notification said.

Additional Director of Agriculture (Training and Visit), Thattanchavady, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare S. Vasanthakumar has been given full additional charge of the post of Director of the Department. 

He will hold the charge of the Department till the Union Public Service Commission makes appointment on a regular basis, another notification here said.

