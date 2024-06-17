Puducherry sandalwood smuggling: Tamil Nadu Forest Department intensifies probe

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is deepening its probe into the seizure of around six tonnes of sandalwood and powder from a scented oil manufacturing unit at Ulaivaikkal near Villianur on June 14.

The Department will be sending a notice to the Director of the company registered with an address in Maharashtra seeking a response to the seizure of sandalwood and powder from the premises. During the course of investigation into one of the biggest seizures, officials of the Forest Department had found that the Director of the unit, Indo-Afro Essential Oil Private Limited, was located in Maharashtra.

The consignment, the value of which is yet to be ascertained, was seized by a 10-member team of forest officials from the Salem Forest Division following the end of a two-day search last Friday. The team stumbled upon 156 gunny bags of sandalwood pieces and 53 gunny bags of sandalwood powder from the unit totalling 6 tonnes. However, the unit had no valid documents for the consignment.

“No one from the manufacturing has owned responsibility so far. We will be sending the notice under Section 49 (B) of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act to the company’s director on Tuesday asking them to submit documents for the same. If no response is received within 21 days, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department will book a case and initiate further action,” an official said.

“A well-established network of smuggling has come to light in Puducherry . We have been following the case closely and will continue with the investigation,” the Tamil Nadu official added.

