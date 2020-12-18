Tally of COVID-19 cases in Vellore stand at 19,909

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,909 with 23 new cases reported on December 17.

While a total of 19,282 have been discharged, the active cases stand at 289. The district's death toll is 338.

In Ranipet district, 11 cases were reported positive taking the total to 15,802.

In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,359 with four new cases on Thursday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 12 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 18,964. Out of this, 18,591 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 95 .