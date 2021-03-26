Tally in U.T. shoots past 650-mark with 95 new cases

In one week, the Union Territory has seen 540 new cases

Active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory shot past the 650-mark with 95 cases reported on Thursday. No deaths were added to the cumulative toll of 679.

In the last week alone, the Union Territory has seen as many as 540 new cases.

Puducherry accounted for 363 of the new infections though it has not reported any deaths. All the five deaths that were reported in the past week were in Karaikal.

Of the 95 new cases reported from 2,039 tests in the last 24 hours, 67 were in Puducherry, 24 in Karaikal, three in Yanam and one in Mahe.

In the capital, 65 patients are under treatment in JIPMER and 124 in the IGMCRI.

The pattern of infections show near uniform distribution across Puducherry, in areas such Lawspet, Kosapalayam, Thavalakuppam, Kurussukuppam, Reddiyarpalayam, Muthialpet, Mudaliarpet, Mettupalayam and Villianur.

The test positivity rate was 4.65%, case fatality rate 1.67% and recovery rate 96.68%. With nine recoveries in the 24-hour period, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 672. Of these, 241 were in hospital and 431 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 1,249 more healthcare professionals, 1,241 frontline workers and 2,328 members of the public took their first dose of Covid vaccines.

With this, the total number of vaccinated persons in the Union Territory aggregated to 55,083 — 22,937 healthcare workers, 9,238 frontline staff and 22,908 members of the public.

Cuddalore district reported 28 fresh cases on Thursday. In Villupuram district, 18 persons tested positive.