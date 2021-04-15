Tally in Union Territory crosses 3,000-mark with 476 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

15 April 2021 00:31 IST

The toll rises to 698 with two more deaths; 104 test positive in Karaikal

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory rose to 698 with two more deaths reported on Wednesday even as new cases pushed the caseload past the 3,000 mark.

The Union Territory recorded 476 new cases against 242 recoveries on Wednesday. The pattern of second wave cases is across the U.T. although the bulk of the new patients are in Puducherry and Karaikal. While one death was reported in Puducherry, one more fatality was in Karaikal.

With this, the region-wise toll was 560 in Puducherry, 82 in Karaikal, 45 in Yanam and 11 in Mahe.

Of the new cases, which were confirmed from 4,376 tests, Puducherry accounted for 333 followed by Karaikal (104), Yanam (32) and Mahe (seven).

The test positivity rate was 10.87%, case fatality rate 1.54% and recovery rate, which has been on a steady decline over the past couple of weeks, down to 91.79%.

The number of active cases stood at 3,032. Of these, 616 were in hospitals and 2,416 patients in home isolation. The region-wise distribution of hospital and home isolation cases was Puducherry (485 and 1,699), Karaikal (65 and 561), Yanam (51 and 79) and Mahe (15 and 77).

The bed occupancy statistics in Puducherry was 296 in IGMCRI and 189 in Jipmer.

Of an estimated 7.12 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 6.5 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons administered the COVID-19 vaccine aggregated to 1,21,936 with the immunisation of 14,278 members of the public, 468 healthcare workers and 208 frontline staff on Wednesday.

Those immunised so far in the Union Territory include 75,657 members of the public, 29,427 healthcare workers and 16,852 frontline personnel.

Cuddalore tally

Cuddalore district reported two deaths and 175 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 26,977. Two men, aged 42 and 59 years died of the disease, taking the toll to 296. The district saw 25,660 recoveries and 723 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 97 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 16,125. Kallakurichi district reported 32 positive cases, taking the overall count to 11,244.