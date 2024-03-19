GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Talks on candidates for LS polls at final stage in both fronts

March 19, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The two main rivals for the Puducherry Lok Saba seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, are likely to announce their candidates by Wednesday.

The BJP in-charge for the Union Territory, Nirmal Kumar Surana, on Tuesday reached Puducherry to hold last minute consultations with the party local leadership. He met Home Minister A. Namassivayam and other party functionaries. Several rounds of meetings were held with key party leaders. 

On Monday, Mr. Namassivayam had a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for around 30 minutes at the Assembly. “The candidate is likely to be announced on Wednesday,” a party senior functionary told The Hindu.

The Congress too is likely to declare its candidate by Wednesday. Sitting Member of Parliament and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam was camping in New Delhi. He would return to Puducherry after attending a meeting with the AICC leaders on Tuesday night. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.