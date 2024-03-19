Talks on candidates for LS polls at final stage in both fronts

March 19, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The two main rivals for the Puducherry Lok Saba seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, are likely to announce their candidates by Wednesday.

The BJP in-charge for the Union Territory, Nirmal Kumar Surana, on Tuesday reached Puducherry to hold last minute consultations with the party local leadership. He met Home Minister A. Namassivayam and other party functionaries. Several rounds of meetings were held with key party leaders.

On Monday, Mr. Namassivayam had a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for around 30 minutes at the Assembly. “The candidate is likely to be announced on Wednesday,” a party senior functionary told The Hindu.

The Congress too is likely to declare its candidate by Wednesday. Sitting Member of Parliament and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam was camping in New Delhi. He would return to Puducherry after attending a meeting with the AICC leaders on Tuesday night.