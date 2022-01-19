PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 19 January 2022 23:15 IST
Takeover of Press Club condemned
Updated: 19 January 2022 23:15 IST
Journalists’ Association call for Amit Shah’s intervention
The Puducherry Print and Television Journalists’ Association has condemned the hostile takeover of the Kashmir Press Club by a group of journalists with the assistance of police and administration.
R. K. Raja, Association president, in a statement, urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to institute an investigation into the incident.
He said the incident was aimed at subverting elections in the press club and asked the Union Minister to ensure democratic norms were re-established.
