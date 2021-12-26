Take up work to lay railway line, says MP

PUDUCHERRY

He petitions Railways Minister

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) V. Selvaganabathy has urged the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to take up the work to lay a rail line, connecting Puducherry and Cuddalore, at the earliest.

In a memorandum to the Union Minister on Friday, the MP said the final land survey for the construction of the rail line had been completed. The project has been kept on hold as it was part of the Chennai-Cuddalore via Mahabalipuram rail corridor project, the memorandum said.

“I request you to take up the matter before the Railway Board for early approval to connect Puducherry and Cuddalore in the first phase, which only covers a distance of 22 km,” the MP said.

After the Centre’s decision to include Puducherry Railway Station for development under “World Class Stations, Multi-functional Complexes, “Adarsh Stations,” and “Touch and Feel,” scheme, the Railways should consider starting more trains from Puducherry.

The Railways should also consider setting up a new station considering the traffic volume and because Puducherry had become a major tourist destination. Mr. Selvaganabathy urged the Minister to consider starting new trains from here to Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchendur.

The Railways should also speed up the gauge conversion work between Karaikal and Peralam, The amenities in long distance trains plying to Puducherry should be improved, he added. The MP requested the Union Minister to improve the condition of Villianur station.