Take steps to improve road safety: Bedi

PUDUCHERRY

09 March 2020 03:20 IST

Lt. Governor asks PWD, Municipality officials to keep their areas safe and clean

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has sought a set of measures to improve road safety/engineering, sanitation and cleanliness on city roads.

Ms. Bedi, who led a team from Raj Nivas on a cycle tour to make an inspection on Sunday as part of weekend visits, directed officers for immediate action on marking the roads as per traffic rules including zebra crossing for pedestrians wherever required.

The Lt. Governor demanded that speedbreakers be painted to serve as indication to motorists. Other instructions include removing the debris and the tree breakages dumped either side of the road and clearing of drainage slabs taken from the drainage and kept on the road, causing a hindrance to traffic. Ms. Bedi has asked the officers of PWD and Municipality to take a daily round of their respective areas for maintaining road safety and cleanliness.

She was accompanied by Shurbir Singh, Secretary, Works, S.D. Sundaresan, Special Secretary to Lt. Governor, Rahul Alwal, SSP, Mahalingam, Chief Engineer, PWD, M. Kandasamy, Commissioner, Oulgaret Municipality, S. Sivakumar, Pondicherry Municipality, Sekar, Superintending Engineer, PWD and Bascarane, CGO and the Manager of Swachatha Corporation. A plan to convert the Raj Nivas gardens into a biodiversity hub in collaboration with Sri Aurobindo Ashram ecologists, was also initiated.

Ms. Bedi cut a cake and honoured the staff on the occasion.