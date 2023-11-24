ADVERTISEMENT

Take measures to control dengue cases: CPI

November 24, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Puducherry government to take immediate measures to control the spread of dengue.

“The government should take corrective measures to contain the spread of dengue. Instead of merely giving advisories to the public, the government should take concrete measures to prevent the spread of dengue. More than 3,000 people have been affected by the vector-borne disease so far,” CPI Puducherry secretary A.M. Saleem said in a statement on Friday. 

Like the Tamil Nadu government, the Puducherry administration should conduct camps for early identification of dengue cases. Anti-larval operations should be strengthened to eliminate adult mosquitoes. The government hospitals should have an adequate stock of medicines and facilities to manage patients with reduced platelets, he said.

