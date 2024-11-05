GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Take action against colleges withholding stipend for interns’

Published - November 05, 2024 10:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has demanded stern action against the management of private medical colleges that are not complying with the government’s direction to provide stipend to undergraduate intern doctors.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the territorial administration had fixed a stipend of ₹20,000 to undergraduate medical interns following a direction from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The government directive to provide a stipend of ₹20,000, the AIADMK leader said, was largely violated in the Union Territory. Only the Government-run Medical College was paying the full amount of stipend to intern doctors, he said.

“Some of the private medical colleges are paying a meagre amount to the interns. This is a violation of directives issued by the government and NMC. The government should take stern action against the management of private medical colleges for not providing stipend to interns,” he said.

